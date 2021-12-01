Six-foot tall menorah stolen from home in Florida

A man driving a white pickup truck stole a six-foot tall menorah from a house in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday, Local10 reported.

In response, Chabad of Dania Beach brought a nine-foot menorah to the home.

“Instead of feeling depressed or upset, we are going to spread it even more,” Rabbi Eli Eckstein told the news outlet. “We are going to light it and have the entire community come out.”

The six-foot tall silver menorah was made out of aluminum.

Witnesses told the family that they saw a man in a white pickup truck driving around with the menorah.

Police are investigating the theft and looking for anyone with information to come forward.

The incident was one of several reported crimes involving menorahs that have taken place this Hanukkah.

On Friday night, two days before the start of the holiday, a large 460-pound menorah in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania was badly damaged by vandals.

The menorah was designed to look like a red rose bush as Lancaster is known as the “city of roses.” There were eighteen roses on the menorah, representing “chai.”

The vandalism was significant. Several of its arms were bent forward, and its letters spelling “Lancaster” were also bent and disconnected from the rest of the menorah.

Several of the menorah’s steel branches were also cut off.

The menorah was subsequently repaired.