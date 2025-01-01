On Tuesday, the seventh night of Hanukkah, Israeli actress and activist Noa Tishby and her son Ari were joined for candle lighting by actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Haddish discussed her journey to discovering her Jewish identity, having not known of her Jewish heritage during her childhood and only learning of her father's Judaism later in life, before converting to Judaism.

She also discussed what Hanukkah means to her.

“I would say my favorite part [about Hanukkah is everybody coming together on the different nights,” said Haddish. “See, for me, I live alone, right? And everybody in my family is not necessarily participating in what I'm participating in. So I have my own family. I have my own Jewish family, if you will. And so I go from house to house every night and it is so much fun. And I'm learning how everybody does it a little different.”

Throughout Hanukkah, various celebrities are joining Tishby to light the hanukiyah (Hanukkah menorah) for all eight nights of the holiday.

On the first night of Hanukkah, Tishby was joined by Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow. She was joined by Mila Kunis for the lighting of the second candle. On the third night, actress and host Mayim Bialik made an appearance.