Incoming US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee joined Chabad-Lubavitch of Arkansas for the lighting of the menorah on the first night of Hanukkah in Little Rock, Ark.

The menorah lighting in the state’s capital city has become somewhat of a family affair over the last nearly-three decades. Huckabee, who served as governor of Arkansas for 10 years, first lit the menorah with Chabad in 1996, the year he assumed office as governor. The tradition was continued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and picked up by Huckabee’s daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was elected governor of Arkansas in 2023, when she joined Chabad in the grand menorah lighting at the state capital on the first night of Hanukkah .

Huckabee was nominated on Nov. 12 by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as his ambassador to Israel.

Huckabee noted that Hanukkah began 2,000 years ago with a Maccabee . “You couldn’t get a Maccabee so you’ve got a Huckabee here tonight,” told the crowd of more than 200 people to a chorus of laughter.

The menorah lighting was interrupted by a small but loud group of anti-Israel protesters , who chanted in the background.

“As you can tell, not everyone is excited that I am here or that you [the Jewish people] are here,” he said, before proceeding to speak of his love for the Holy Land and his commitment to ensuring its safety upon taking up the reins as ambassador.

“There are people who will never accept, embrace or even believe that [the Jewish people] should have a right to the homeland that G‑d gave them 3,500 years ago,” he said. “... I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be able to go to Israel and serve all of you as ambassador… . It’s as if so many of the opportunities of my life have moved toward this moment.”

Huckabee was joined in front of the menorah by State representatives and other dignitaries. His words resounded with the crowd, which was treated to a bevy of traditional Hanukkah foods and entertainment.

“Mr. Huckabee is a true agent of pirsumei nisa ,” said Rabbi Pinchus Ciment, who co-directs Chabad of Arkansas with his wife, Esther Hadassah, referring to the mitzvah to publicize the miracle of Hanukkah to as great an audience as possible. “His commitment to being here with us, even as he prepares to embark upon his important work in Israel, is not lost on the Jews of Arkansas.”

One notable attraction was what organizers dubbed “ The World’s Largest Dreidel ” that comprised a converted cement truck that was retrofitted with LED lights and a spinning top to allow it to assume the shape of the iconic dreidel. Chocolate coins replaced cement as they fell down the chute to eagerly waiting children.

The public menorah in Little Rock was one of 10 similar menorahs across the state of Arkansas. Chabad-Lubavitch will light more than 15,000 menorahs in public squares around the world, including displays at iconic locations like Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, the White House, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where it started 50 years ago .

Neither Huckabee nor the crowd allowed the demonstrators to dampen the festive mood. Said Huckabee: “One of the reasons that we light the menorah tonight is to say that light will overcome that level of darkness no matter where it comes from.”

