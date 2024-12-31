Following the voting session at the Knesset Plenum on Tuesday, a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony was held for the first time in the Knesset's history.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana recited the blessings and lit the candles and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ministers, and Knesset members joined in to sing the traditional Hanukkah songs.

Likewise, an additional yellow candle was lit for the return of the hostages.

MK Ohana stated: "We light the candles with a shared prayer for the return of all of the hostages, the safe return of the soldiers, the return of the evacuees to their homes, and the speedy recovery of the wounded."