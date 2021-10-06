Anti-Semitic vandalism discovered at Auschwitz

Anti-Semitic vandalism was discovered on Tuesday at the site of the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the BBC reported.

Nine barracks were spray-painted with anti-Semitic phrases and slogans denying the Holocaust, according to the Auschwitz memorial and museum.

The graffiti was found at the Auschwitz II-Birkenau site, the largest of the 40 camps that made up the Nazi complex.

Police have been informed of the incident and are investigating, according to the BBC.

Staff at the site condemned the anti-Semitic graffiti and called on anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the death camp on Tuesday morning and witnessed the incident to contact them.

The memorial center said the vandalism was "an outrageous attack on the symbol of one of the great tragedies in human history and an extremely painful blow to the memory of all the victims of the German Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenau camp".

"As soon as the police have compiled all the necessary documentation, the conservators of the Auschwitz memorial will begin removing traces of vandalism from historical buildings," it added.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial preserves the Nazi extermination camp set up on occupied Polish soil by Germany during World War Two.

The museum had a record number of visitors in 2019. In 2018, a record 2.15 million people visited the site. This year marks 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.

In September of 2015, the Vatican pledged 100,000 euros ($125,000) towards preserving the former Nazi death camp, becoming the 31st state to donate to the foundation.

Vandalism at the site is rare, the ominous "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work Makes You Free) sign was stolen from the former death camp's historic gate in 2009. It was found days later, cut into pieces.

The Poles who stole it and the Swedish man who instigated them were sentenced to prison, and the sign was later restored.