A worthy replacement agenda: Replace ADL with a real Jewish Defense Organization

Tucker Carlson rightly has been warning the American public that the Democrats have been engaged in Replacement Theory politics, working surreptitiously to change America’s demographics — to change America itself. No one can grasp the evil of Replacement Demographics more clearly than can Israelis, who regularly must deal with Mahmoud Abbas, Hamas, and other Arab terror types demanding that millions of phony “Palestinian Arab refugees” be allowed to immigrate into Israel.

Tucker Carlson’s warnings about Democrat “Replacement Theory” — unfortunately — absolutely are correct. It indeed is true that Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and the Democrats have embraced and are busily executing a methodical plan to replace — to replace — the American GOP majority electorate with an imported foreign voter pool, brought in from outside the United States.

The pedantic, the term “Replacement” as used in this context does not mean literally to remove from the country and to replace 74,216,154 Trump voters with 74,216,154 other voters. Rather, it means that a conscious, concerted, methodical Democrat effort is afoot to import into the American voting pool a sufficient number of people from outside the demographic of conservative- and centrist-oriented United States citizens eligible to vote so as to create an overwhelming imbalance in voting margins that assures a quasi-permanent majority for the Left’s agglomeration of liberals, progressives, socialists, and others identifying among their “Intersectionalists” and their “Woke.”

The Replacement Voters are targeted to come from societies that have left them destitute so that they depend desperately on government handouts to survive. Such people will vote Democrat by the millions for years to come until they finally get on their own two feet (multiplied by millions). None of this has anything to do with color, religion, language. Rather, it has to do with the culture of the societies from which they now are being imported. It is plainly true.

The 1970s saw the American voter pool move decidedly conservative and Republican after the LBJ era’s excesses destroyed core American values and disillusioned Americans to turn away from the liberalism that had won some endearment after the 1929 Wall Street crash and the rebounds — both economic and military — that took place during the FDR years, though often despite Roosevelt. The 1960s saw the Warren Court take federal law to extremes on the Left and coddle murderers while Lyndon Johnson moved forward with a “Great Society” myth that, among other things:

• Destroyed the American Black family

• Drove Black men from their homes, their jobs, their wives, and their children

• Consigned Black America to a new era of poverty and economic disadvantage

• Assured that Black male youths would grow up without fathers as role models at home

• Laid the foundation for Black young men to populate American prisons disproportionately to their 12 percent of the population

You wanna talk about “Systemic Racism,” baby? There it is — courtesy of the Democrat Left.

That Leftist agenda of government handouts encouraged masses to stop working harder to pull themselves ahead by their own bootstraps and fooled them into believing that government would pave their paths to middle-class comforts. The reality is that no one ever is going to hand you more money than he has. If I have $1,000 I am not going to give you $501, leaving you richer than I am. Yes, I will give you help — because I have a decent soul, a Jewish heart of compassion. But I am not a fool. It is “Hillel Pirkei Avot 101”: If I am only for myself, what am I? But, c’mon: If I am not first for myself, who will be for me? I will never undertake to make you richer than I am. Neither will George Soros. Neither will Nancy Pelosi. Neither will Ocasio. She gets to pose with $14,000 outfits — not the poor.

The Government never will make handout recipients wealthy nor set them on the path to the top. It is a lesson that every Israeli who ever has recovered from foolishly believing in socialism eventually has figured out. For decades Labour Socialism ruled the roost in Israel, but Finance Minister Binyamin Netanyahu turned that around decades ago, building on the 1977 Menachem Begin electoral earthquake that first punctured the Histadrut national labor monopoly, and the “Start-Up Nation” never reverted. Yes, Government may offer “help.”

But it will not ever help the needy to transcend their need. The only way forward ultimately is self-help, self-betterment, risk-taking, and — at the very, very, very top of the list: assuming and bearing personal responsibility. Sooner or later, each and every immigrant population wave has figured this out in America — and boomed as a result: Germans, Irish, Poles, Italians, Jews, Indo-Asians, Chinese, Japanese, Koreans, Vietnamese, everyone. And thus the “Russians” in Israel, leap-frogging those who expect Government to pave their way.

Americans saw what the Lyndon Johnson Years — the Great Society and his Warren Court — did. Crime soared. Inner cities became crime hubs. Downtown stores that once could remain open until 9 p.m. had to close downtown at 5 p.m. as the thugs came out. Stores had to lay off workers. Fewer store hours generated less sales revenue, hence reduced sales taxes paid into the system. Fewer store hours generated less income for hourly wage earners, hence reduced income taxes paid into the system.

Those who previously had been paying income taxes into the system now, because of lay-offs and reduced hours, instead needed to start collecting tax handouts from the system: food stamps, welfare, whatever else the Left came up with. Public housing expected no “sweat equity” — no contributing aspect from people being moved into the homes — so residents, with no personal stake in their brand-new residential units, let them decay and rot. Public housing became festers for crime, for drug sales.

Lighter prison sentences doled out by liberal judges and more compassion for crooks meant the villains stayed in prison for shorter periods of time, got to spend more time free to perpetrate and perpetuate the same crimes again and again — became recidivists — and even stopped fearing getting caught in between crimes because they would escape incarceration.

Americans in the political, cultural, and social center just got sick of it. So they elected Nixon-Agnew in 1968 over Humphrey-Muskie. Despite Watergate, which everyone knew was coming — and despite few people actually liking Nixon — they reelected the GOP crooks in 1972 over the Left’s McGovern-Eagleton-Shriver. After a brief moment of national doubt, when Americans got deceived into believing that Georgia governor Jimmy Carter would be a conservative or at least a very moderate Christian evangelical from deep in the heart of Dixie, they flocked rightward to Reagan once and then to Reagan again in 1980 and 1984. Holding their noses,

Americans then elected George H.W. Bush in 1988 because he falsely presented as the supposed bearer of Reagan’s legacy, having beeen Reagan’s two-term Vice President. When Americans grasped that this Bush in the hand was no Reagan, America turned again to a Dixie-deep Democrat, this one Clinton of Arkansas. However, after the Clinton Sex Frolics, it was back to the GOP when America elected another George Bush in 2000 and 2004 rather than opting for Al Gore’s inconvenient truths or the Swift Boat Kid.

By 2004, with Arab Islamist crazies in Al Qaeda and Hamas and Hezbollah and “Palestine”-Terrorists-Against-Christians-This and “Palestine”-Terrorists-Against-Americans-That and ISIS and Taliban attacking Americans — dare we call it “Workplace Violence”? — this country had moved permanently away from the Democrat left column. Accordingly, the Democrats reached an awareness:

1. We Democrats utterly have lost the American electorate.

2. We Democrats got our chance in 1932 when Franklin Roosevelt came in on the heels of a Great Depression under Republican Herbert Hoover.

3. We Democrats dominated American public policy for 36 consecutive years from 1932 under FDR, his successor Harry Truman, a Dwight Eisenhower who really was quite the liberal who gave us Earl Warren and did not shake up but rather reinforced our liberal agenda, and then John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson through 1968.

4. As we implemented our vision and strategies, at home and abroad, everything in this country got all ruined — and a strong majority eventually came to see the clear straight line that connects all our policies to the mess.

5. We did not realize initially how badly we had lost the mainstream middle of America’s electorate. But, looking back, even Nixon beat us in a landslide despite (i) Watergate hovering, (ii) Agnew at his side, and (iii) he being so unlikeable. Even Reagan — a clown, a moron, an actor, a guy who made a movie with a chimp or a monkey in bed with him — killed us twice . . . even with Iran-Contra. We even lost one to George H.W. Bush and then two to that idiot son of his who never learned how to pronounce “nuclear” like an educated high school grad but kept saying “nookyooluh.” For G-d’s sakes, his Vice President actually shot a guy while hunting, and we still couldn’t dislodge them.

6. We Democrats have lost the American electorate so badly that our fall-back impenetrable iron wall — the durable Deep South — that bullet-voted straight Democrat uninterrupted for 120 years from 1860-1980 has turned on us.

7. It will take us a generation or two, if we still even are around that long, to win back the electorate with our ideas. But, at this rate, we may not even be around in a generation or two.

Faced with this political calamity — a lost electorate and no reasonably attainable solution on the horizon for winning back the voters — the Democrats very wisely devised a new strategy: Let’s replace the electorate.

To replace the electorate, they literally decided to import millions of new voters from Latin America and South America to switch red conservative states like California, Nevada, and Arizona over to their column, while moving others like Colorado to purple. This was the Great Replacement Agenda. That is why the Democrats — who always had taken the lead in opposing illegal immigration from the south because of the way it devastates salaries and hourly pay among their historic constituencies of low-income Blacks, Hispanics, and White Midwestern blue-collar union workers — suddenly changed course overnight. They saw how the California of Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George Deukmejian, and Pete Wilson could be replaced. The Arizona of Barry Goldwater, Jon Kyl, Jan Brewer, and Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. The Nevada of Jim Gibbons, Brian Sandoval, Pete Laxalt, Chic Hecht, John Ensign, and Dean Heller.

Just bus ‘em in. Open the borders. Play dumb and blind and unaware. Talk tough about controlling security with high-tech lasers and overhead drones but keep busing them in, catching and releasing ’em, just bring ‘em in to replace the conservative and otherwise disillusioned electorate. Move them up north if possible — to Virginia, to North Carolina, to Georgia. Put some anti-American Somalians in Minnesota. Make sure the ones who come have no means of support so that they will have no choice but to vote for the party of Big Government handouts. Create a new word: “Entitlements.” Tell them the craziest thing ever: that they actually are entitled to handouts of other people’s money.

Are you “entitled” to have my wife? No? Are you entitled to have my kids? No? Are you entitled to receive my car, my house, my personal library of 4,000 volumes of Torah commentary and Judaica and secular American law? No? (You may have my 8-track music cartridges and Beta Max movies.) Are you entitled to take possession of my Chanukah menorah, my Purim megillah, my Rosh Hashanah shofar, or my Passover seder plate? No? Well, then, by what measure is anyone entering America entitled suddenly to have part of my income taken from me without my consent and given to them? I worked for that $3,000 Talmud set. I worked for that cash I need in a few decades for retirement, too.

But this became Democrat public policy strategy: to replace the conservative Republican-leaning American electorate with voters addicted to a permanent dole. Tucker Carlson is absolutely right. They replaced the California Republican majority, and they are proceeding state by state.

A real ADL — if it existed as it once did before Jonathan Greenblatt — would be demanding today not that Tucker be fired but that Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar be fired, removed from Nancy Pelosi committees, removed exactly as Republicans removed Iowa Rep. Steve King for far less egregious statements and reasons. In a fair world, where Jew-haters in America like AOC and Tlaib and Omar really would be called out for anti-Semitism, ADL would be demanding that the most severe action be taken against those very Nazi-type Democrats who repeatedly attack Jews, post the most hateful anti-Semitic tweets built around the worst of Hitler’s canards and and stereotypes about Jews, and then even try to prevent Israel from shooting down rockets aimed at its civilian centers.

But Greenblatt won’t demand that those Nazi-like Democrats be taken off committees. ADL is now so deeply conjoined with The Intersectional Woke Left that even Ben Carson would not be able to detach them safely.

It is a matter of public record that 1,500 American rabbis want Jonathan Greenblatt to stop abusing the historic legacy of ADL — now. We want him to stop speaking in our name or in the name of any Jews. He does not speak for American Jews and has led the ADL down a path that now leaves it as anathema in wide swaths of American Jewish life. He speaks only for the Obama Left, as he is entitled to do. But not in the name of Jews or in the name of opposing anti-Semitism.

Is it time to replace the ADL with a real Jewish Defense Organization?

Rabbi Prof. Dov Fischer is Contributing Editor at The American Spectator, adjunct professor of law at two prominent Southern California law schools, Senior Rabbinic Fellow at the Coalition for Jewish Values, rabbi of Young Israel of Orange County, California, and has held prominent leadership roles in several national rabbinic and other Jewish organizations. He was Chief Articles Editor of UCLA Law Review, clerked for the Hon. Danny J. Boggs in the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, and served six years on the Executive Committee of the Rabbinical Council of America. His writings have appeared in The Weekly Standard, National Review, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, Jerusalem Post, Israel Hayom, and The Jewish Press. Other writings are collected at www.rabbidov.com .

Adapted by the writer for Arutz Sheva from a version of this article that first appeared here in The American Spectator.