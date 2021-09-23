Former PM Netanyahu and wife Sara visit Pres. Herzog's sukkah

The Herzog and the Netanyahus at the President's Residence

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and the First Lady Michal on Thursday hosted opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara for lunch at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, where they ate in the sukkah (temporary hut).

The invitation was extended in honor of the Jewish festival of Sukkot (the Feast of Tabernacles), which began this year at sunset on Monday, September 20, and ends after nightfall on Monday, September 27.

On Wednesday, Herzog visited the sukkah of the Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, where he met the rabbi’s family and listened to the rabbi delivering some words of Torah.

President Herzog thanked Rabbi Yosef and wished him and the whole House of Israel a happy holiday.

Also on Wednesday, Herzog visited the sukkah of Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi David Lau, where he met and spoke with Rabbi Lau, his neighbors, and his family in the sukkah.

President Herzog expressed his great admiration for Rabbi Lau and his work on behalf of Israel, stressed the importance of the sukkah in bringing the People of Israel together, and wished good health to the Jewish People.