President Herzog visits Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef's Sukkah

In honor of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, Wednesday, President Isaac Herzog visited the sukkah of the Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef.

Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef is the son of the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.

During his visit, the President Herzog met the rabbi’s family and listened to the rabbi delivering some words of Torah.

President Herzog thanked Rabbi Yosef and wished him and the whole House of Israel a happy holiday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rabbi Yosef took part in the Birkat HaKohanim (Priestly Blessing) ceremony at the Western Wall Plaza in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Some 8,000 people joined the ceremony, which was divided into two days this year, to reduce crowding at the Western Wall Plaza. The ceremony will be held again on Thursday.