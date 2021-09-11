MK Ayman Odeh: 'My dream is that all prisoners should be free'

MK Ayman Odeh, chairman of the Joint Arab List, wants all imprisoned terrorists to be freed.

In a Saturday night interview with Israel's "Meet the Press" program, Odeh said, "I have a dream that they will all be freed, that a Palestinian state will be founded alongside Israel."

"Me, my dream is that there will be no more prisons, there will be no more occupation."

"People escaped from prison - we need to close all of the prisons. All of these prisoners need to be in the Palestinian state which will be founded alongside Israel. The occupation is the root of all evil. There is only one last occupation in the entire world - what Israel does to the Palestinian nation."

Earlier on Saturday, Ayman published a Facebook post saying that "if six prisoners succeeded in breaching the prison - millions of Palestinians will stop the occupation. The people will be free, and the prisoners will be free."

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party, responded: "Ayman Odeh should sit in prison together with the terrorists whom he supports. My dream is that there should be no terrorists in the country and no terror supporters in the Knesset, and that the State of Israel bring back its deterrence and sovereignty."