Six security prisoners escaped from Gilboa Prison in northern Israel overnight Sunday, through a tunnel they dug.

Among the prisoners who escaped is Zakaria Zubeidi, the former Jenin chief of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades terrorist organization.

Police forces have been called to the scene, and are conducting searches in the area using helicopters and drone.

An Israel Prison Service (IPS) spokesperson said that the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.