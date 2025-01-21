MK Ayman Odeh (Hadash-Ta'al) is not showing any remorse for remarks comparing the hostages with terrorists being released in exchange for them.

"I understand that many people were hurt by my Tweet. I understand that unfortunately, the families of hostages, most of whom I'm in close contact with and whose struggle I've supported this entire time, were hurt, and that really pains me," Odeh stated.

"My point of view as a Palestinian citizen of Israel is apparently different than the point of view of many Jewish Israeli citizens. While it is obvious that many of you tend to see the Jewish suffering, I see and feel the suffering of two peoples. That's just the reality, not just my own, but rather that of all Arabs who live in this state," he claimed

According to Odeh, "The simple truth is that no one who was charged with murder was released. Most of the Palestinians who were released were never even charged with anything, young men and women who sat in administrative detention."

Odeh set off a firestorm earlier this week when he published a post about the release of the three hostages from Hamas captivity and compared them to the terrorists being released as part of the agreement.

"I am happy about the release of the hostages and prisoners. Both peoples must be freed from the yoke of the occupation. We were all born free," Odeh wrote on X.

In response, MK Avihai Boaron (Likud) informed the Knesset Speaker that he had begun collecting seventy signatures from members of all the Knesset factions to call for Odeh to be ousted from the Knesset.