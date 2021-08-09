MK Gilad Kariv joins Women of the Wall at the Western Wall for Rosh Chodesh festivities

As per their long-standing custom, the Women of the Wall arrived at the Kotel Hama’aravi (Western Wall) on Monday morning, Rosh Chodesh Elul, where they read from a Torah scroll and blew shofars. MK Gilad Kariv, a Reform clergyman and member of the Labor party, joined them for their service.

While there, Kariv expressed his satisfaction with the behavior of police at the holy site, although he also claimed that the amplification system was deliberately put into operation precisely at the time of his arrival at the Kotel.

“After the ripping of the prayer books on Rosh Chodesh Tammuz and the violent behavior on Tisha B’av, there is finally proper respect on the part of the police and the ushers and resolve to protect worshipers,” Kariv said. “However, ‘surprisingly enough,’ precisely at the time that the prayer service of the Women of the Wall began, the amplification system in the men’s section was switched on to a deafening volume.”

Yochi Rapaport, the director of the Women of the Wall, said, “It is outrageous that the Western Wall Rabbi continues to do as he pleases at the Kotel Plaza and behaves in such a violent manner, and no one raises any objections.”

She added that, “Despite the severe disturbances, we prayed the prayer of the new month in the women’s section and read from a Torah scroll. During these days, we derive encouragement from the meetings that we have held recently with senior decision makers, with regard to the implementation of the Kotel plan to its full extent. This plan was actually adopted by a previous government, but was shelved.”

“We are talking about a painful compromise,” she added, “but it is nonetheless vital in order to preserve the peace and unity of the Jewish people. Until the Kotel outline is adopted to its fullest extent, we will continue to pray in our own way in the women’s section of the Kotel plaza and read from a Torah scroll.”