The Woman of the Wall, a feminist organization that holds monthly egalitarian prayers at the Western Wall, sent a letter to Prime Minister-Elect Benjamin Netanyahu demanding he refrains from appointing Itamar Ben Gvir as Public Security minister, claiming that the appointment will lead to an open season on Judaism's liberal movements.

The organization claims, "From time to time, Itamar Ben Gvir comes to the Western Wall when we hold our services, to ignite the atmosphere and incite against the Women of the Wall and their supporters. Ben Gvir participated in large violent rallies that took place at the site, which endangered our lives and endanger us every month, he was interviewed, called us names, and called to limit us.

We worry that as Public Security minister, who is charged with keeping the peace in public, including at the Western Wall, Ben Gvir can expand his activism against the Women of the Wall and the liberal movements, allow violence against us, and work to limit us and harm us and our supporters."

According to the organization: "Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, who is in charge of the Western Wall, doesn't do anything to prevent violence at the wall and for years has allowed physical and verbal violence and discriminates against us. The Western Wall is a holy site for every Jew, in Israel and the diaspora. Every Jew has to feel at home at the Western Wall, and certainly, no group should feel threatened at the site."

The group concludes that "The appointment of Ben Gvir as Public Security minister will give the opposite message. The appointment will give anarchy and declare an open season on the Woman of the Wall and the liberal movements at the Western Wall. We call on you not to appoint Ben Gvir as Public Security Minister."