The Western Wall Heritage Foundation reiterated that the bringing of Torah scrolls by outside parties to the Western Wall remains prohibited as the Women of the Wall organization plans to bring its own Torah scrolls to the site tomorrow morning for prayers for the first day of the Hebrew month of Elul.

"The position of the Ministry of Justice is that the enforcement of the prohibition on bringing Torah scrolls to the Western Wall Plaza is in effect as long as no alternative directive is given," the organization stated.

The statement touched on the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court's ruling from last month that security guards may not search individuals for Torah scrolls and prevent them from bringing the scrolls to the Western Wall.

"The court ruling regarding Women of the Wall from 19/7/23 does not affect the existing policy regarding the enforcement of the Foundation's regulations, including bringing Torah scrolls to the Western Wall Plaza. The agreements reached by the parties align with the legal instructions, the Supreme Court's decision, and the Foundation's conduct. They do not prevent the Foundation from enforcing its regulations at the Western Wall Plaza and at inspection points," the Foundation added.

"Following the court ruling and after discussions held with the Ministry of Justice and the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, it has been clarified that the court's decision reflects the ongoing conduct at the Western Wall Plaza for years. The Ministry of Justice's stance is that the procedure of bringing Torah scrolls remains in effect unless an alternative directive is issued. Therefore, the enforcement of the procedure prohibiting the entry of Torah scrolls to the Western Wall Plaza, whether openly or after undergoing routine security inspection, can be enforced.

"Any attempt to present a change in relation to the enforcement of the site's regulations is baseless and has no grounding in reality, legal instructions, or the court's decision.

"The agreements reached by the parties align with the legal instructions, the Supreme Court's decision, and the Foundation's conduct. They do not prevent the Foundation from enforcing its regulations at the Western Wall Plaza and at inspection points (as stated and clarified in the court's ruling: "This does not prevent the Foundation from enforcing its regulations at the Western Wall Plaza and at inspection points."

"In accordance with this, the security personnel will rely on maintaining security, and the officials of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation will enforce the site's regulations, including the prohibition on bringing Torah scrolls to the Western Wall Plaza. It should be noted that throughout the year, no entity is allowed to bring Torah scrolls to the Western Wall Plaza.

"With the start of the month of compassion and forgiveness, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation requests to distance disputes from the Western Wall Plaza, preserve the Wall as a holy and unifying place, and adhere to all established regulations," concluded the Western Wall Heritage Foundation's statement.