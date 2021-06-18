Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt south of Dimona

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was felt southeast of Dimona on Thursday evening.

According to the Home Front Command, the earthquake occurred at 7:58 p.m. at a distance of 43 km southeast of Dimona.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Early Wednesday morning, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake was felt in the south of the country. The Geological Survey stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was 68 kilometers north of Eilat.

No injuries or damages were reported. The earthquake was also felt in Jordan.

In December of 2020, visitors and residents of the city of Eilat reported feeling an earthquake in the city.

The Geological Survey of Israel said that the 3.7 magnitude earthquake originated in Jordan, some 19 kilometers northeast of Eilat.

Earlier that month, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake which originated northwest of Cyprus was felt in the northern part of Israel.

The quake was also felt in Turkey, where a magnitude 5.5 earthquake was reported off the coast of Antalya. There were no reports of injuries or damage to buildings.