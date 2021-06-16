Earthquake felt in southern Israel

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was felt in southern Israel overnight Tuesday.

The Geological Survey stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was 68 kilometers north of Eilat. No injuries or damages have been reported. The earthquake was also felt in Jordan.

In December of 2020, visitors and residents of the city of Eilat reported feeling an earthquake in the city.

The Geological Survey of Israel said that the 3.7 magnitude earthquake originated in Jordan, some 19 kilometers northeast of Eilat.

No injuries or damages were reported.

Earlier that month, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake which originated northwest of Cyprus was felt in the northern part of Israel.

The quake was also felt in Turkey, where a magnitude 5.5 earthquake was reported off the coast of Antalya. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to buildings.