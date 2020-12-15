Earthquake felt in Eilat

Visitors and residents of the city of Eilat reported feeling an earthquake in the city at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Geological Survey of Israel said that the 3.8 magnitude earthquake originated in Jordan, some 19 kilometers northeast of Eilat, and was also felt in the resort city.

No injuries or damages have been reported.

Earlier this month, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake which originated northwest of Cyprus was felt in the northern part of Israel.

The quake was also felt in Turkey, where a magnitude 5.5 earthquake was reported off the coast of Antalya. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to buildings.