Trump's blog permanently shut down

Former US President Donald Trump’s blog where he shared statements after larger social media companies banned him from their platforms has been permanently shut down, his spokesman said Wednesday, according to CNBC.

The page “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” was scrubbed from Trump’s website after going live less just last month.

The former President’s senior aide, Jason Miller, told CNBC the page “will not be returning,” adding, “It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on.”

He declined to provide additional details about those efforts.

“Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing,” Miller said.

Asked online later on Wednesday whether the move was a “precursor” to the former president joining “another social media platform,” Miller replied: “Yes, actually, it is. Stay tuned!”

Facebook banned Trump from its platform in the wake of the riots on the US Capitol on January 6 and then referred its decision to the independent Oversight Board, a panel of experts and civic leaders from around the world that was established last year.

The Oversight Board last month upheld the suspension of Trump, but also said Facebook should determine a "proportionate response" that is consistent with rules applied to other users of the platform.

Twitter also shut down Trump’s account following the Capitol riots and later approved a permanent ban on the former President.

Twitter and Facebook were the first of many companies to take action against Trump, and were followed by Google which suspended Trump's YouTube channel, Reddit which banned some pro-Trump forums, and Snapchat, which permanently banned Trump’s account on the day he left office.