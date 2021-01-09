President Trump responds to Twitter permanent account suspension

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to Twitter’s permanent suspension of his account Friday, condemning the company and saying that it does not stand for free speech.

The President also said he anticipates a “big announcement” soon and that his team is negotiating with other sites and is also looking at building a separate platform.

“As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me—and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me,” Trump said in a statement.

“Twitter may be a private company, but without the government’s gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long,” he added.

“I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!” he said.

“Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely,” Trump continued. “STAY TUNED!”

The Epoch Times reports the statement came from the @POTUS account, but the Twitter posts were gone within minutes.

“Using another account to try to evade a suspension is against our rules,” Twitter said in a statement to news outlets. “We have taken steps to enforce this with regard to recent Tweets from the @POTUS account.”

“For government accounts, such as @POTUS and @WhiteHouse, we will not suspend those accounts permanently but will take action to limit their use.”

Twitter announced on Wednesday it would lock the account of President Donald Trump for 12 hours after Trump posted three tweets it said contained “repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”

Twitter added it would lock Trump’s account for 12 hours once he removes the tweets in question.

“If the tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked,” said the company, which further warned, “Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.”

“Our public interest policy — which has guided our enforcement action in this area for years — ends where we believe the risk of harm is higher and/or more severe,” the company continued.

The Times reports former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley likens the Trump Twitter ban to an act of the Chinese Communist Party.

"Silencing people, let alone the President of the U.S., is what happens in China, not in our country," she said.