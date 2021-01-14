Snapchat permanently bans Trump

Snap, the parent company of the Snapchat, announced on Wednesday that it will permanently ban President Donald Trump's account, citing "the interest of public safety" after last week's deadly riot on Capitol Hill.

"Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump's Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community. In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account," Snap said in a statement quoted by CNET.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Trump’s account displayed video highlights but his entire account will be pulled down, according to Snap.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Snapchat becomes the latest company to have banned Trump in the wake of last week’s violence at the Capitol.

Last Friday, Twitter announced a permanent ban of Trump, citing "fear of continued incitement to violence".

That move came two days after Twitter locked Trump’s account for 12 hours after Trump posted three tweets it said contained “repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”

Facebook also banned Trump until the end of his term in office, a day after blocking his account for 24 hours following the violent riots in Washington DC.

Snapchat’s decision was announced hours after YouTube suspended Trump’s account, citing “concerns about the ongoing potential for violence”.

Last year, Snapchat stopped promoting Trump's posts on the grounds that they incite "racial violence."