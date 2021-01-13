Youtube suspends Trump account

Youtube has suspended the account of US President Donald Trump, joining Twitter and Facebook, which indefinitely suspended the president's accounts following the riots which occurred at the Capitol.

The suspension will last for at least a week out of concerns that the channel may be used to incite violence ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next week, the company stated. In addition, viewers will be unable to leave comments under videos the president has already posted.

"After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a minimum of 7 days," Youtube said in a statement.

"Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section," the company added.

President Trump's Youtube account has 2.8 million subscribers around the world.