Haredi leaders: 'Obligation to do everything to prevent center-left government'

The Shas party's Council of Torah Sages on Tuesday morning published a harsh letter criticizing the proposed "unity" government, headed by Yesh Atid's chair MK Yair Lapid and Yamina chief MK Naftali Bennett, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

In their letter, the rabbis called the government a "government of wickedness."

"The current times are difficult for the People of Israel," the letter began, nothing that "everything is in the hands of Heaven, other than fear of Heaven."

"Those who hate religion have now lifted their heads, and all of the issues which are dear to us - Shabbat (the Sabbath), conversion, the purity of the Jewish People, the Torah world and the Land of Israel's Jewish character - are all in immediate and grave danger.

"There is an obligation to do everything to prevent this danger and to connect to the holiness - to form a Jewish government with the Right and prevent the formation of a government of wickedness, for which a central goal is the persecution of religion and of anything which has a Jewish smell."

The rabbis also sent a message to Bennett, warning that "anyone who lends his hand to the formation of such a government is essentially stating that, 'I have no part or portion with the G-d of Israel,' and any party which joins such a government is included in this. We call on these parties to backtrack on their intentions and to prevent this horrific and terrible accusation against the People of Israel."

On Monday night, Kikar Hashabbat reported that the Council of Torah Sages which leads the United Torah Judaism's Degel Hatorah faction published a special letter opposing the proposed coalition.

The letter, which was directed at Bennett, said, "Our souls are troubled to hear of the intention to found a new government, a central and significant part of which includes those who wish, G-d forbid, to harm the foundations of religion, to create serious breaches quickly, and to undermine the tradition of generations, upon which the House of Israel is supported."

"Their intentions are harsh, may G-d save us, and include issues of Sabbath observance, preserving the uniqueness of the People of Israel, harming the pure education which has been passed from generation to generation, and similar."

"The confusion increases sevenfold and the pain about the desecration of G-d's Name is great when those who stand as the central base of forming such a government are members of the 'Yamina' party who declare themselves and present themselves as Jews who believe in G-d and keep the Torah and its commandments."

The letter added that "if G-d forbid [the government] is formed, it will be an act of defiance towards Heaven, G-d forbid, and a serious and bitter sin."

"We call on every Jew who believes in G-d, on everyone who calls himself a person who values tradition and certainly [who calls himsef] a person who keeps the Torah and its commandments, to walk back from his intention and not lend a hand to an act which is in the realm of uprooting religion and harming the foundations of Jewish law. "