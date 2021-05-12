55 suspects arrested overnight in southern Israel

Israel Police on Tuesday night arrested 55 people suspected of hurling rocks, attacking police officers, and disturbing order in Bedouin settlements in the Negev and on nearby highways.

The suspects will be brought Wednesday morning to the Be'er Sheva Magistrates Court for an extension of their arrest.

At the same time, the police are continuing their investigation of the incidents, and additional arrests are expected.

According to 24DimoNews, rocks were thrown at a private tour bus at 4:30a.m. Wednesday morning. At the time of the attack, only the driver was on the bus.

The local news outlet stated that the bus was near Abu Talul, between Dimona and Be'er Sheva, at the time of the attack.

The bus company's owner, Odeh Abu Assa, told 24DimoNews: "This is anarchy and a loss of control. When you harm infrastructure, you harm your home. I feel that this violence is very dangerous, and in my private vehicle as well, I became trapped in an area where rocks were being thrown."