Florida rabbi’s cars vandalized in suspected anti-Semitic attack

A South Florida rabbi said vandals had thrown over 10 bricks through the windows of his two cars, according to a report by 7News Miami.

Rabbi Avraham Barash said that the vandal or vandals attacked his cars parked outside his home in Hollywood, Florida on Friday night.

He told the news outlet that the incident was far from being an ordinary occurence and the first of its kind since he arrived in the area with his family more than 15 years ago.

Barash said he had, “never seen anything like this” and that it was the most upsetting Shabbat he and his family had experienced in the neighborhood.

“They threw bricks, over 10 bricks were thrown at the car, damaging the cars and windows,” he said. “My children were scared coming out of the house to see something like this.”

Unfortunately, the home’s security cameras were offline at the time. While Rabbi Barash has no idea who was responsible for the attack, he says he believes he may have been targeted because the license plate features a word associated with Orthodox Jews.

“It could be that we were targeted, but we don’t know,” he said. “It could be just teenagers or children coming by, wanting to have some fun and causing us all this damage.”

Barash has filed a report with Hollywood police.