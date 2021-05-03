Doctors fighting for life of critically-wounded yeshiva student

Doctors are still fighting to save the life of a teenage yeshiva student critically wounded in Sunday’s drive-by terrorist shooting attack, hospital officials said Monday morning.

In a statement released Monday morning, Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva said that one of the three victims of Sunday’s shooting attack remains in life-threatening danger.

Nineteen-year-old Yehuda Guetta, a resident of Jerusalem, is still listed in critical condition, hospital officials said.

A second victim, 19-year-old Benaya Peretz of Beit Shean, remains in very serious condition.

The third victim, Amichai Hala, also 19, was lightly wounded in the attack. He has been discharged from the hospital.

All three victims are students at the Yeshiva Gevoha Itamar, in the town of Itamar in Samaria, just north of where the attack took place.

Israeli security forces are continuing their efforts to locate and apprehend the terrorist or terrorists responsible for Sunday’s shooting attack.

The attack occurred Sunday afternoon when a vehicle passing through the Tapuah Junction in central Samaria slowed as it passed by a bus stop, with a terrorist opening fire on a group of Israeli civilians.

IDF soldier stationed at the junction opened fire, but the terrorists managed to drive off.



Earlier on Sunday, a terrorist attack was foiled in Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem, when Israeli security forces shot and neutralized a female terrorist who attempted to carry out a stabbing attack.