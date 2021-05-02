3 wounded in terrorist shooting near Israeli town in Samaria

A shooting was reported in central Samaria Sunday afternoon, outside of the Israeli town of Kfar Tapuah.

Initial reports indicate the attack was carried out by terrorists firing from a vehicle as it drove by Tapuah Junction. The shots were fired at Israeli civilians waiting at a bus stop.

MDA reported that three people, all said to be in their 20s, were wounded in the terrorist attack.

United Hatzlah and MDA emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene to assist IDF medical teams in treating the wounded and evacuate them to hospitals for further treatment. One of the wounded is said to be unconscious.

Two of the victims are reportedly in serious condition, while a third is in light condition.

The attack occurred at 5:54 p.m. Sunday afternoon, MDA said.

IDF forces are currently in pursuit of the terrorists, who fled the scene in their vehicle immediately after the shooting attack.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Menachem Bakush, who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed, "When I arrived I saw three young people each with varying injuries. One was in critical condition, one in serious condition and one in moderate condition. After receiving initial treatment at the scene, they were all transported to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah."

Earlier on Sunday, a terrorist attack was foiled in Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem, when Israeli security forces shot and neutralized a female terrorist who attempted to carry out a stabbing attack.