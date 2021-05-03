'I lay on the floor, other people tried to help'

19-year-old Amichai Hala, a student at the Itamar Yeshiva who was lightly injured in the shooting attack at the Tapuah junction on Sunday, recalled the difficult moments he went through from his bed at Beilinson Hospital.

"We were talking to some guys at the bus stop and suddenly I heard a huge noise and explosion and I heard shots. We quickly lay on the floor and everyone else tried to help. I was with my back to the terrorists and only after I laid down did I realize they shot at us and fled towards Shechem," he told Ynet.

"Very quickly the wounded began to be evacuated and then I saw that I was wounded by a bullet in the back of the neck. Only when I was on the floor did I realize that there was an attack here. If I had stood a millimeter to the right or to the left, my situation would have been different. I know a miracle has happened to me, but we must now pray for my friends. You live your daily routine and you do not understand where you are and what might happen at any moment."