Attempted stabbing attack at Gush Etzion Junction

A female Palestinian Arab terrorist on Sunday morning tried to carry out a stabbing attack at Gush Etzion Junction, according to initial reports from the scene.

IDF soldiers shot at the terrorist, hitting her in the lower body. There are no known casualties among Israeli civilians and IDF forces.

The attack is being investigated.

An IDF spokesperson said, "A report was received about a stabbing attempt at Gush Etzion Junction under command of the Etzion Regional Brigade. The terrorist was neutralized at the scene. Details of the incident are under investigation."