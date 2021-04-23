Trump: Without vaccine, “it would have been just like the 1918 Spanish flu”

Former President Donald Trump, in an interview on Thursday with the New York Post, gave his endorsement to the New York City campaign for immunization to get the city back up and running as soon as possible.

“I’m all in favor of the vaccine,” Trump said. “It’s one of the great achievements, a true miracle, and not only for the United States. We’re saving tens of millions of lives throughout the world. We’re saving entire countries.”

Trump, who called the vaccine “pretty amazing stuff, said he received the first vaccination before leaving the White House and the second one after moving to Florida. Former First Lady Melania Trump also has been vaccinated. Neither suffered any adverse reaction.

“If we didn’t have a vaccine, it would have been just like the 1918 Spanish flu,” Trump said.

The Spanish flu, which lasted from 1918 to April 1920, infected 500 million people and killed between 17 and 100 million people around the world.

“The vaccine is a great thing and people should take advantage of it,” said Trump who added that “nobody should be forced, we have our freedoms. But I strongly recommend it because it’s a real lifesaver.”