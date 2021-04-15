Pfizer CEO on Independence Day: I take immense pride in Israel

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla recorded a video on the occasion of Israel’s Independence Day that was shown at the torch lighting ceremony held on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening.

“Along with Jews around the world, I take immense pride in Israel. Pride in the fact that Israel is there for just everyone, for us and for our children. Pride in Israel’s achievements in science, technology, innovation and so much more,” he said.

“This year the partnership between Pfizer and Israel produced yet another groundbreaking achievement. Together, we are demonstrating that through mass vaccination we can defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and save lives,” continued Bourla.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and all of Pfizer’s Israeli counterparts. We have shown that there is a path back to normalcy, and that definitely is something the entire world can celebrate. Chag Atzmaut Sameach,” concluded the Pfizer CEO.