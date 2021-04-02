Bennett-Netanyahu meeting ends after 3 hours; dialogue to continue

A meeting between Yamina party chairman Naftali Bennett and prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has ended after three hours.

A report released following the meaning read as follows: "The meeting focused on the need to establish a stable government as soon as possible and the various options for doing so, given the existing political reality. The two sides agreed to continue their dialogue while staying closely in touch."

Entering the Prime Minister's Office, Bennett said: "We have one goal: to form, as quickly as possible, a good and stable government which will care for the citizens of the State of Israel. We will not spare any effort to reach this goal."