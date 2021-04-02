Bennett meets PM Netanyahu: 'We have one goal - to form a government'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday afternoon met Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett, ahead of next week's meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, in which Bennett will decide who to recommend for position of prime minister.

At the meeting, the two sides will discuss efforts to form a coalition.

Entering the Prime Minister's Office, Bennett said: "We have one goal: to form, as quickly as possible, a good and stable government which will care for the citizens of the State of Israel. We will not spare any effort to reach this goal."

On Saturday night, Bennett is scheduled to meet Yesh Atid chief MK Yair Lapid. It is estimated that Bennett will not join a government headed by Lapid, but is examining the possibility of forming a coalition which will include parties from both the Right and the Left, since the Netanyahu-led bloc does not have 61 supporters in the current Knesset.

Lapid, for his part, will attempt to convince Bennett to join a government with the "bloc for change," which includes the parties boycotting Netanyahu and refusing to sit in a coalition headed by him.