Poll: Netanyahu could form coalition of 62 seats

A survey by the Kantar company conducted for Kan 11 News shows that if the elections had been held today, the Likud party would have won 29 and the Yesh Atid party 18.

The New Hope party would win 14 seats, Yamina 13 and the Joint List would drop to nine seats,

Shas would win eight seats, United Torah Judaism seven seats, and Labor would rise to seven.

Yisrael Beiteinu would receive six seats, the Religious Zionist party five and Blue and White four.

For the first time in this survey, the Meretz party does not pass the blocking percentage.

According to the data, Binyamin Netanyahu can form a right-wing government of 62 seats that will include, in addition to the Likud, also the haredi parties, Yamina and the Religious Zionist party.