President Trump and the NATO Secretary General spoke today about the Israel-Iran ceasefire at the NATO 2025 summit.

"Iwas 'proud' of Israel because they pulled their planes back," he said, commenting on the exchange of hostilities a few hours after the beginning of the ceasefire.

Israel claimed not to have aborted the attack completely, but rather - at Trump's request - limited it to a single Iranian installation.

Trump also claied to be optimistic about the future of the deal: "I think we'll have somewhat of a relationship with Iran."

Regardless of the outcome of the deal, though, he was confident that Iran's nuclear program has ended. "The last thing Iran wants to do is enrich anything."