PA concerned about criticism of ICC

The Palestinian Authority's foreign affairs bureau on Sunday expressed concern following statements by member states of the International Criminal Court, including the Australian Foreign Ministry, which oppose the tribunal's decision regarding its authority to probe alleged “war crimes” in PA-assigned territories.

In a statement, the bureau claimed that such statements are meant to politicize the tribunal and exert pressure on it in a way that stands in the way of achieving justice.

The statement further claimed that such positions constitute support for the "colonial occupation" and a desire to continue to cover up for the "crimes" it has been committing against the Palestinian people for over 54 years.

The bureau called on all countries to respect the ICC and its efforts to prosecute those who committed the "most heinous crimes around the world" emphasizing that "no one is above the law, even those who have an alliance with the powers."

A three-panel judge at the ICC ruled on Friday that Judea, Samaria, Gaza and eastern Jerusalem are within the jurisdiction of the court.

In a press release, the ICC said that the judges ruled that "the Court's territorial jurisdiction in the Situation in Palestine, a State party to the ICC Rome Statute, extends to the territories occupied by Israel since 1967, namely Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.”

Palestinian Authority (PA) officials welcomed the ICC ruling and called for a probe to be launched against Israel.

“The ICC’s decision to consider Palestine as a member state according to the Treaty of Rome and the court's jurisdiction to consider Palestinian territories’ issues and complaints raised by the PA, a victory for right, justice, freedom and moral values in the world,” tweeted Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the PA’s General Authority of Civil Affairs.

The PA’s “minister of foreign affairs”, Riyad al-Maliki, also welcomed the ICC decision.

"We call on the prosecutor of the tribunal in The Hague, Fatou Bensouda, to open an investigation against Israel as soon as possible," he said.