The International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Friday it had terminated proceedings against former Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh following his death in July in Tehran, Reuters reported.

The ICC is currently weighing a request for arrest warrants against Israeli and Hamas leaders which was made by ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan earlier this year.

Khan, in his request, asked for arrest warrants for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the group’s military chief Mohammed Deif and Haniyeh, saying they bore criminal responsibility for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In the same statement, Khan also said he would seek warrants for the arrest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Haniyeh was eliminated in Iran on July 31 in a strike which has been attributed to Israel, but for which Israel has not claimed responsibility.

Israel eliminated Deif in a strike in Khan Yunis in July.

Two weeks ago, Khan urged judges to swiftly issue a ruling on his request for arrest warrants, arguing that the court has jurisdiction in this situation.

Netanyahu has condemned the prosecutor's accusations, calling them a “disgrace,” and described them as an attack on the Israeli military and the entire nation of Israel.

President Joe Biden condemned the ICC’s move , saying in a statement, "The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous. And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also denounced the ICC announcement at the time, and said he would “work with President Biden and members on all sides to keep support for Israel strong and unwavering.”

Since Israel is not a member of the ICC, even if arrest warrants are issued, Netanyahu and Gallant are not at immediate risk of prosecution but the threat of arrest could complicate their international travel.

