Sheba Hospital study: 2nd vaccine dose extremely effective

People who received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine produce between six to twenty times as many antibodies a week after receiving the second dose, the communication and information division at Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center reported Monday.

The announcement was based on the results of 102 people who had received the full vaccine. The antibody levels were also found to be higher than the levels recorded in people recovering from severe cases of coronavirus.

The survey also shows that only two of those tested have developed low antibody levels, which stand at between one and four times as many as before. Prof. Gili Regev-Yohai, director of the Infection Prevention and Control Unit at Sheba Medical Center and editor of the survey, explained that these are people who have a suppressed immune system.

As part of the vaccination campaign at Sheba Medical Center, 7,106 people received the first dose and 4,484 have received the second dose so far. Prof. Gili Regev-Yohai stated: "The results of the survey are in line with Pfizer's experiment and even better than expected. I expect that the survey results of the other people who participated will be similar. There is certainly reason for optimism."