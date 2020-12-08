Britain begins coronavirus vaccinations

The British healthcare system began administering doses of the recently-approved coronavirus vaccine created by Pfizer, with the first injection administered Monday in Coventry.

Ninety-year-old Margaret Keenan became “Patient A” when she received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Britain Monday.

Britain is set to begin mass immunization efforts starting Tuesday, with fifty hospitals across the country set to administer first doses of the two-dose vaccine.

The first stage of the mass vaccination campaign targets people in high-risk groups, including people over the age of 80, front-line healthcare workers, and retirement home employees.

Those receiving the vaccine will need to roll up their sleeves a second time three weeks after the first injection to receive the second dose.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the launching of the mass immunization program a “huge step forward in the UK’s fight against coronavirus.”