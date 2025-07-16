Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel and Vice President & General Counsel of Republicans Overseas Inc., Attorney Marc Zell, called today (Wednesday) on President Trump to publicly condemn the ongoing attacks against the Druze community in southern Syria, amid reports of what he called Turkish involvement in instigating violence in the region.

"The involvement of Turkey in the instigation of violence in the Druze area of southern Syria is very disturbing to say the least," said Attorney Zell. "We are asking President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to denounce the attacks on the Druze and other minorities. These attacks violate President Trump's Executive Order of June 30, 2025 lifting sanctions against Syria."

Zell emphasized that "we are not asking for the US to intervene militarily. But we are asking President Trump to speak out publicly about the human rights abuses being committed by the HTS Syrian regime against Druze civilians, and to allow Israel full freedom of action to protect the endangered Druze population."

The appeal follows a meeting earlier this week (Sunday) between Republican leadership in Israel and the spiritual leader of Israel's Druze community, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, in cooperation with the JETHRO organization, who briefed party officials on the deteriorating situation facing Syrian Druze communities and requested American diplomatic intervention to protect the endangered population.

"Our meeting with Sheikh Tarif this week highlighted the urgent need for American leadership in addressing this humanitarian crisis," Zell added. "The Druze community has been a loyal ally to both Israel and the United States, and they deserve our protection in their hour of need."