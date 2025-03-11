Police officers from the Central District in Ramla arrested a resident of Jenin who was in Israeli territory illegally and fled from police after stealing a car from the Tel Aviv area.

The suspect drove through a checkpoint at the entrance to the Tzrifin military base and moderately injured a man in his 20s. After driving through the checkpoint the suspect drove around the base for several minutes.

According to the police spokesperson, officers from the Ramla Police Station began searching for the suspect upon receiving the report. During the search, the forces tracked the stolen vehicle, which fled the scene after the ramming.

After a police chase, the suspect was arrested near the Kerah Junction in Ramla. Medical services tended to the injured victim and took him to a hospital.

The suspect was taken for questioning at the police station and will later be brought before a judge for his detention to be extended.