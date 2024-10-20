A police officer this morning in Holon, central Israel, identified a suspect who was wanted for questioning and signaled him to stop.

The suspect did not comply with the officer, attempted to ram him, and hit the squad car. After that, he fled the scene.

Officers from the Holon Police Station pursued the suspect southbound on Route 4 while they called officers from the Rishon Letzion Station to block the suspect's escape route.

The officers from both stations encircled the suspect and arrested him.

The 65-year-old Holon resident was arrested and taken for questioning at the Holon police station.