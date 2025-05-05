A man in his 20s was killed on Sunday night after the vehicle he was driving collided with a traffic light on Route 444 near the entrance to Elad.

The accident occurred as police chased the driver, who was suspected of stealing the vehicle from Kiryat Ono.

The police stated: "Last night, a report was received regarding a stolen vehicle in Kiryat Ono, and the officers from the Misubim Station immediately began searching for the vehicle, which fled. When the officers found the vehicle, they chased him, and for an unknown reason, the suspect had a self-inflicted accident near the Elad Junction. As a result of the accident, the suspect was injured and he was pronounced dead at the scene by medical authorities."

MDA Paramedic Noa Goldstein and Senior EMT Eliyahu Pechter, who were called to the scene, recounted: "We saw the injured individual trapped between the vehicle and the guardrail, unconscious, without a pulse, and not breathing, with severe bodily injuries. While extracting him, we conducted medical examinations, but unfortunately, his injuries were substantial, and we had to pronounce him dead at the scene."