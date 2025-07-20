IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir held a field tour and situational assessment on Sunday in the Gaza Strip. He looked out over Shuja'iyya, spoke with battalion commanders about the achievements of Operation Gideon's Chariots, and discussed plans for future operations in the Gaza Strip.

"You are heroically fighting a war that is justified like no other. Our goals and the accomplishments that you are achieving will bring a security change for years into the future," Zamir told the officers.

He noted that "the events in Syria, the massacre of the Druze in Suwayda, prove that in the Middle East, those who can not defend themselves can't live securely. Terror organizations and Jihadist elements are a danger on all fronts, and we must fight them, as you are doing here. Your operational achievements - the elimination of terrorists, destruction of infrastructure both above and below ground, the seizure and clearing out of large territories- will allow us to change our modes of operation."

The Chief of Staff emphasized that the military is prepared to intensify its operations in Gaza even more. "We will implement new operational configurations with which we will improve our advantages, decrease our weaknesses, and deepen our operational achievements. These measures will increasingly pressure Hamas and reduce the strain on our forces. We have presented the options to the political leadership, and we will stabilize the situation in accordance with our interests.

"Your achievements on the ground during Operation 'Gideon’s Chariots' are what are advancing the defeat of Hamas and creating the potential for a hostage deal. Unfortunately, battle also comes with losses — this is part of the reality of war. Our soldiers fell in the sacred mission of defending the nearby communities. We are fighting to protect ourselves. This cannot be done through defense alone — we defend by attacking. That is one of the key lessons we learned from October 7. This is a time for perseverance and resilience; only in this way will we reach a point where we break our enemies. If we reach a deal in the coming days to return the hostages, it will be a tremendous achievement of yours. Every hostage released will be thanks to your combat efforts," he concluded.

The visit was attended by Southern Command Chief, Major General Yaniv Asor, 98th Division Commander Brigadier General Guy Levy, 7th Brigade Commander Colonel S., and the Commander of the 214th Brigade, Colonel R.