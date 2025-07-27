London
220 British Parliament members, from all political factions, signed an open letter to the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer, urging him to follow French President Emmanuel Macron and recognize a Palestinian state.

Among the signatories were Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. The signatories claimed that British recognition of a Palestinian state will send a strong message and be a crucial step towards a two-state solution. They added that while recognition alone will not end the suffering in Gaza, it will have a significant impact given Britain's history in the region.

In response, Starmer said he supports recognizing a Palestinian state, but emphasized that the move should be part of a comprehensive political plan.

"Alongside our closest allies, I am working on a pathway to peace in the region, focused on the practical solutions that will make a real difference to the lives of those who are suffering in this war. That pathway will set out the concrete steps needed to turn the ceasefire so desperately needed into a lasting peace. Recognition of a Palestinian state has to be one of those steps. I am unequivocal about that. But it must be part of a wider plan which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis."