The "Handala" ship, which left Italy with pro-Palestinian activists on board, is approaching Gaza, and soldiers from the IDF's elite Shayetet 13 unit have taken control of it.

The flotilla left the city of Syracuse in Italy towards the Gaza Strip about two weeks ago with the declared goal of "breaking the siege on Gaza."

In recent hours, an alarm was sounded on the ship, with the participant donning life vests and claiming they were preparing for a takeover.

The IDF said: "The IDF enforces the maritime security blockade on the Gaza Strip and is prepared for a variety of scenarios, which will be carried out according to the directives of the political echelon."

One of the flotilla participants, a pro-Palestinian Jew from New York by the name of Jacob Berger, posted a video on Instagram saying: "We're here, 100 miles from Gaza, so tell Israel to come catch us already."