Internal tensions within Israel's haredi political alliance flared Sunday night, as senior figures in United Torah Judaism (UTJ) accused Shas party leader MK Aryeh Deri of betrayal and political maneuvering following Shas's decision to remain in the government coalition.

Sources within UTJ, speaking to Channel12, claimed Deri had misled both their party and leading rabbis. They expressed anger that while UTJ officials promptly resigned from all coalition roles in accordance with rabbinic directives, Shas kept two ministers in place and allowed its committee heads to remain in their posts.

"Deri speaks of justice, yet his actions are hypocritical. He led the call to leave the government, and now he’s mocking the very principles he claimed to uphold," said one UTJ source.

They went on to allege that Deri’s actions are driven by self-interest and political strategy, accusing him of disregarding the authority of Shas’s own Council of Torah Sages. “This is the same Deri who vetoed MK Meir Porush’s appointment as Housing Minister — allegedly in the name of the draft law struggle, but in reality, out of political revenge,” the source claimed. “With Deri, it’s all about political interests.”

In response, the Shas party issued a sharp rebuttal, defending its actions and rejecting the accusations as slanderous and disrespectful to rabbinic leadership.

“These so-called 'sources' are showing deep disrespect toward our greatest Torah leaders,” the party said in a statement. “It’s absurd to suggest that United Torah Judaism’s decision to leave the government stemmed from political pressure rather than direct rabbinic instruction.”

Shas emphasized that its actions were taken in full coordination with Degel HaTorah and under the guidance of senior rabbinic authorities. The party also clarified that any delay in the formal resignation of its ministers was merely technical and intended to wrap up outstanding professional matters.

“The partnership and coordination between the parties continues, just as it has throughout this shared struggle,” the statement concluded.