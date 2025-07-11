The European Union is intensifying its efforts to address the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, with its top diplomat Kaja Kallas confirming on Friday that a range of policy options are under consideration to exert pressure on Israel, Reuters reported.

Her comments came a day after the EU announced that an agreement has been reached with Israel on a series of new steps to improve the humanitarian situation in the Hamas-controlled terror enclave of Gaza.

At the same time, according to Reuters, the EU's diplomatic service formally presented ten potential avenues for political action against Israel to member countries.

A document circulated to EU member nations, reviewed by the news agency, detailed the spectrum of proposed measures. These options include significant steps such as the potential suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, an accord that encompasses crucial trade relations. Lesser, yet still impactful, steps like the temporary halt of technical cooperation projects were also outlined.

Speaking from Kuala Lumpur on Friday after discussions with Asian foreign ministers, Kallas underscored that the preparation of these options was a direct response to member states' desire for more robust engagement to alleviate civilian suffering in Gaza.

"Our aim is not to punish Israel in any way," Kallas stated and reiterated the core objective, "Our aim is to really improve the situation on the ground (in Gaza), because the humanitarian situation is untenable."

The EU has been critical of Israel over the humanitarian situation in Gaza. In May, Kallas said the EU would review the EU-Israel Association Agreement in response to what she described as a "catastrophic" situation in Gaza.

Her announcement followed a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Brussels, signaling increased international pressure on the Jewish state.

Earlier this week, Slovakia’s Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár told Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar that his country will oppose any European Union proposals aimed at suspending dialogue with Israel.

