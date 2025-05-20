The European Union will convene today to debate a proposal from Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp to revisit its association agreements with Israel, as the conflict in Gaza continues to escalate and humanitarian aid remains severely restricted.

At the start of the EU foreign ministers’ meeting, EU VP Kaja Kallas, confirmed that discussions would focus on whether to re-evaluate the EU’s agreements with Israel. Kallas criticized Israel’s recent decision to allow only a limited amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza, calling it "a drop in the ocean" in light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The EU's deliberations come at a time when tensions are rising over the prolonged violence and the continued suffering of civilians in Gaza. In a related move, the EU also announced it would lift sanctions on Syria, following a similar decision by former US President Donald Trump. This decision is partly driven by shifts in Syria's regime, though Israel has expressed strong opposition to easing sanctions on President Al-Shaar’s government.