Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Wednesday the designation of seven Iranian entities, including Iran's Central Bank, as terrorist organizations and terror operatives, as part of a broad effort to cut off funding sources for the Ayatollah regime.

The special decree, signed by the minister as per his authority, was formulated at the request of the Mossad and at the recommendation of the National Bureau for Counter-Terror Financing (NBCTF) at the Ministry of Defense.

The designation includes the Central Bank of Iran, Shahr Bank, Bank Mellat, the Sepehr Energy Jahan company, and three senior officials operating within it.

According to intelligence provided, these entities serve as financial conduits for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Quds Force, and enable funding for Hezbollah, the Houthis, Shiite militias in Iraq, and other actors throughout the Middle East.

Among the senior officials designated are Majid Azami, Jamshid Ashhaji, and Elias Niroumand Tomaj, who are involved in promoting illegal oil sales and evading international sanctions.

Defense Minister Katz stated: "Iran’s Central Bank is not a financial institution—it is a pipeline funneling billions into murderous terrorism. We will strike the regime of the Ayatollahs where it hurts most. Through the IRGC, they fund the terror activities of Hezbollah, the Houthis, Iraqi militias, and Hamas. No regime actor engaged in terrorism has immunity — the State of Israel will continue to use all its military, economic, and intelligence power to expose, strike, and dry up the Iranian axis of evil in every place where it operates.”