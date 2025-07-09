Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave an interview today (Wednesday) to Fox Business, where he discussed the cooperation between himself and U.S. President Donald Trump.

In the interview, Netanyahu stated that Israel is close to a deal on the release of hostages and promised that all hostages would be freed from captivity. He also compared leaving Hamas in power in Gaza to leaving the Nazi SS in power in Germany in 1945.

Additionally, he praised the results of the recent operation in Iran, describing it as a "joint effort" carried out together with the United States, and referred to Trump as "the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House."

However, Netanyahu also stated that the calls from Iran to kill President Trump should be taken seriously. "I think this is very serious. They are planning to kill him and me - that’s the kind of people they are. They are enemies of the United States and everything we believe in," he said, adding that the people of Iran deserve better.

Netanyahu also mentioned that he would agree to the removal of sanctions on Iran only if a good agreement with Iran is reached. However, he believes such an agreement will not happen as long as the Iranian regime is in power.

Netanyahu also spoke about Trump’s eligibility for the Nobel Peace Prize, after recommending him to the prize committee. He explained that Trump’s efforts in the Abraham Accords, which involved joint efforts over three years, led to the signing of the agreements, in addition to peace deals Trump facilitated between India and Pakistan, and Rwanda and the Congo.